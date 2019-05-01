Ammo Reloaded Trading Down 67.9% Over Last Week (AMMO)

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Ammo Reloaded has a total market capitalization of $4,094.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ammo Reloaded coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ammo Reloaded has traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ammo Reloaded

Ammo Reloaded (CRYPTO:AMMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ammo Reloaded’s official website is ammoreloaded.io . Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ammo Reloaded Coin Trading

Ammo Reloaded can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ammo Reloaded should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ammo Reloaded using one of the exchanges listed above.

