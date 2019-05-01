AMETEK (AME) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.98

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.34, with a volume of 18231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $409,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 17,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,663.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/ametek-ame-sets-new-52-week-high-at-87-98.html.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.