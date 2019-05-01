AMETEK (AME) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.98-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.02 EPS.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $88.24.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $282,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,563 shares of company stock worth $8,880,480 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “AMETEK (AME) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/ametek-ame-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.