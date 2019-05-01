Ambrosus Market Capitalization Tops $6.00 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $456,106.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00407846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00995578 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00180407 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001365 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, RightBTC, Coinrail, Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

