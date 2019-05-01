AmberCoin Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. AmberCoin has a market cap of $160,860.00 and $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmberCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Coin Profile

AmberCoin (AMBER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD . AmberCoin’s official website is ambercoin.info

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

