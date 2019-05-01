Amazon.com (AMZN) Given New $2,275.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $2,085.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.58.
AMZN stock opened at $1,926.52 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
