Amazon.com (AMZN) Given New $2,275.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $2,085.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.58.

AMZN stock opened at $1,926.52 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

