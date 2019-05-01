Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Altice USA has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATUS opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,780,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

