Alteryx (AYX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.97 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.38-0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.17.

AYX traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,380. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.55, a P/E/G ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 1.08. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $365,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $576,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,358 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,974. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

