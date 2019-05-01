Alphabit (ABC) Price Tops $3.48 on Top Exchanges

Alphabit (CURRENCY:ABC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Alphabit token can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00094986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphabit has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Alphabit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphabit has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00409913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00998129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00181081 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001355 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Alphabit Profile

Alphabit launched on September 18th, 2017. Alphabit’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Alphabit’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN . The official website for Alphabit is www.alphabitcoinfund.com

Alphabit Token Trading

Alphabit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphabit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphabit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphabit using one of the exchanges listed above.

