Alphabet (GOOGL) Given Hold Rating at DZ Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.96.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,198.96 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $888.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 47.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 78,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 17,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

