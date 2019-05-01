Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 332.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

ALNY opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

