Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (FEU)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/allen-capital-group-llc-has-1-38-million-stake-in-spdr-stoxx-europe-50-etf-feu.html.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.