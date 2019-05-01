Allan W. Smith, Jr. Sells 12,233 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $209,795.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $507,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 806,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.26. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,232,000 after buying an additional 137,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,417,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 432,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $29,625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/allan-w-smith-jr-sells-12233-shares-of-steelcase-inc-scs-stock.html.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.