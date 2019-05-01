Alkermes (ALKS) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 1,273,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 958,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,262.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,775,141.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,200. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 838,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 282,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

