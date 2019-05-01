Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

