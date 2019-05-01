Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $154,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

