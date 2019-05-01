Albert D Mason Inc. Invests $210,000 in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,865,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,140,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,830,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $842.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.35. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.28 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/albert-d-mason-inc-invests-210000-in-thermon-group-holdings-inc-thr.html.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.