Affimed (AFMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFMD. ValuEngine downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 87.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Affimed by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 190,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

