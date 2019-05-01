Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 48,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

