Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,936 shares of company stock valued at $22,875,538 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $289.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $291.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

