Acuity Brands (AYI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands has outperformed the industry year to date. Its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are substantial growth drivers. The company is expanding its geographic borders and product portfolio via acquisitions and joint ventures. The company has been undertaking certain actions that are offsetting higher input cost and the impact of tariffs. Notably, its overall growth rate and adjusted gross profit margin grew sequentially in the last reported quarter, given solid price increases and other cost-saving actions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 have incrreased over the past 30 days. However, shift in key customers, changes in sales channel mix and higher input costs are pressing concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 234.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

