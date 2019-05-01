Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Short Interest Down 44.2% in April

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,345 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 29th total of 1,554,835 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.77. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $174,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $27,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,524,701 shares of company stock worth $79,983,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

