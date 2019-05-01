A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) CFO Thomas Constantino Sells 3,604 Shares

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Thomas Constantino sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $23,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATEN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,739. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.66 million. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 69.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in A10 Networks by 27,032.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

