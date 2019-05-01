$6.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce $6.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Vertical Research began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

