5,670 Shares in Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Acquired by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

