$517.45 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post $517.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $523.06 million and the lowest is $514.30 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $561.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 2,690,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,818. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $407.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

