$434.57 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $434.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $446.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bisaro purchased 17,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.66. 325,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,604. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

