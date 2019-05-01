340,300 Shares in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 340,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Milacron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,964,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 287,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,308 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Milacron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,976,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milacron news, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $42,384.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $82,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCRN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

