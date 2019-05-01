3,217 Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 468,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,882,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Roberts sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $438,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,298,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

