$300.57 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $300.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.21 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $287.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the period.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,771. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 2, 2019, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

