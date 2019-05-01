25,000 Shares in FMC Corp (FMC) Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,321,000 after buying an additional 62,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,284,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,649,000 after buying an additional 315,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FMC by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,769,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,695,000 after buying an additional 1,673,988 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,653,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,270,000 after purchasing an additional 107,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

