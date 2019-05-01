$20.84 Million in Sales Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will announce $20.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.14 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $113.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.52 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $255.64 million, with estimates ranging from $181.11 million to $352.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 499,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $45.60.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 834,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 823,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 168,905 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

