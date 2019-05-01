1,939 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.
Shares of IEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. 123,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,174. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $107.08.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
