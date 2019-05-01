1,885 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,121.45.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,856.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

