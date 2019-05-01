17,786 Shares in Trex Company Inc (TREX) Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,795,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,795,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,191,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

TREX opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.96. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

