$16.42 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce sales of $16.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.30 billion to $16.56 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $16.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $66.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.56 billion to $66.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.90 billion to $69.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,004,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.24. 3,647,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,119. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

