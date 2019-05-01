$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $66.78. 712,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,861. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

