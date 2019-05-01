$0.63 EPS Expected for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Washington Federal reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

