Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 121,891 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $225,928,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,556. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,657 shares of company stock worth $3,765,251. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

