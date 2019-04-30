Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. 24,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

