Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 13.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 257,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.61. 26,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

