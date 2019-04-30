Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cemex SAB de CV (CX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,749,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,356 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 37.8% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 15,425,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,262.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,916,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,264 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,559,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $18,238,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

