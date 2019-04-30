Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are not promising as customer changing behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company’s heavy investment to boost sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing sales force, is an overhang on margins.”

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $249.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $300,045.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,078.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $818,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,044 shares of company stock valued at $56,171,679. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,853,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.