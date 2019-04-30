Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancshares (FBMS) to Sell

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.30. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Bancshares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bancshares by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in First Bancshares by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.