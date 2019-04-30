Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

SMFKY stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.