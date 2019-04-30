Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.92 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.30.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

