Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

