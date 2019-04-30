Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post $101.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.53 million and the highest is $103.44 million. Imax reported sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $389.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.55 million to $396.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $417.78 million, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Imax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,356. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Imax has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 8,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $193,772.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,799.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $32,209.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Imax during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the third quarter worth $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Imax by 50,668.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

