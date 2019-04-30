Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $602.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $550.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,343,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 186,971 shares during the period.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.13. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $150.53.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

