Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $392.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.80 million and the highest is $394.82 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $436.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). Childrens Place had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

PLCE opened at $112.15 on Friday. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.