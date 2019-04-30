Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.21 Million

Analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $392.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.80 million and the highest is $394.82 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $436.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). Childrens Place had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

PLCE opened at $112.15 on Friday. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

